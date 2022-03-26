Paul & Ann Milburn museum names outdoor area Percy Townsend Exhibit Grounds

Special to the News-Star

The Pottawatomie County Historical Society has just announced that Percy Townsend, formerly of Asher and Shawnee, has purchased the naming rights to the exterior exhibit grounds of the new Paul & Ann Milburn museum.

Museum Director Ken Landry said signage and seating will include an outdoor bench to honor the young men from Pottawatomie County who fought in the Korean War with the 45th Thunderbird Division.

“Work has already begun and the cement patios and sidewalks are completed,” he said. “Landscaping and the installation of a sprinkler system will start soon.” The new sidewalks will allow easier access to the museum entrances and the patios will allow for future outside exhibits and seating.

“Future plans are to fence the grounds and add an outside playground, picnic tables, large exhibits and storage,” he said.