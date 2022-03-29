Spring Home: The ins and outs of home insurance

For new homeowners, shopping for insurance can seem a little daunting, especially after what can often be a grueling process of closing on a property.

No worries; local Shelter agency owner Amy Price said the process is pretty simple for residents trying to navigate through the proper coverage.

Some basic information is all that is needed upfront.

“Name and birth date, as well as the address of the property to be insured are required,” she said, adding the property owner will also need to provide information about any recent claims on the property.

She said most insurers will need to know or require claim history from the past three to five years.

Weather claims aren't necessarily a problem, she said, but other damages, like fire, etc., need to be assessed.

“We have to make sure the site is insurable and there aren't liability issues,” she said.

Some basic variables — like ensuring tree limbs are kept off the roof and noting pet ownership — are considered.

“People often don't know what they need; they've just been told they need a certain level pf coverage,” she said. “I first ask them what they want and then try to make it as comprehensive as they are qualified for.”

She said there are several different types of coverage; it can be drawn up from a very detailed comprehensive plan or be pieced together as desired.

One thing to be careful about is understanding a policy.

Price said something as simple as beginning to operate a business out of a detached shop or garage on a property would not be covered under an existing home insurance policy.

“They would need to be separate policies,” she said.

Good news, though; she said bundling policies often offers good discounts.

Price has been in the field for 24 years — half that time as a claims adjuster and half as an agent.

Her business is at 313 W. MacArthur in Shawnee; she also has a satellite office in Seminole.

For more information, call Price at (405) 273-1632 or email aprice@shelterinsurance.com.

What to ask

According to the Oklahoma Insurance Department, at oid.ok.gov, there are some key questions to keep in mind when talking to an insurance agent about coverage.

Being certain of excluded or limited coverage can be a big factor in keeping stress at bay.

The website also states making sure a policy is with the lowest-priced company or tier are important, as well.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

