Spring Home: Housing trends in Shawnee

Area residents are currently competing for properties as Shawnee reports a seller's market in February 2022, which means that there are more people looking to buy than there are homes available, according to realtor.com.

“On average, homes in Shawnee sell after 40 days on the market. The trend for median days on market in Shawnee has gone down since last month, and slightly down since last year,” the website reads.

Homes in Shawnee sold for 2.28 percent below asking price on average in February 2022, the site reads.

The site indicates the market in the Shawnee area has 238 homes listed for sale, ranging from $8,000 to $1.6 million.

“In February 2022, the median listing home price in Shawnee was $180K, flat year-over-year,” the site states. The median price listing is $108 per square foot — making the average listing around $180,000.

The average home price being sold in the Shawnee area is around $200,000, the website reads. The average sale of homes in the 74801 zip code is around $140,000, while farther north in the 74804 area, the average is around $203,000, the site shows.

