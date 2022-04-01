Avedis Foundation honors local Chick-Fil-A owner Jeff Madison with service award

The Avedis Foundation has recognized a Shawnee resident and local business owner for his ongoing service to Pottawatomie County. The foundation recently presented its inaugural Michelle Briggs “We’re Here for Good” Service Award to retired Army Colonel Jeff Madison.

“Avedis Foundation is pleased to celebrate Jeff Madison’s far-reaching contributions to our community,” Avedis Foundation President and CEO Dr. Kathy Laster said. “Jeff’s example is an inspiration, and it’s an honor to recognize an individual who exemplifies Michelle Briggs’ legacy of service and abiding commitment to the community. As one nominee stated, ‘To cross paths with Jeff is to be blessed and cared for.'”

Avedis board president Mike Warwick said Avedis also applauds the efforts of the many nominees whose contributions to the community reflect the spirit of the service award.

We're here for good

Named for the foundation’s first president and CEO, Michelle Briggs, who led Avedis from its establishment in 2012 until her retirement in 2018, the award recognizes an individual who has provided exemplary service to the community.

“We’re Here for Good” is the foundation’s signature statement, as Avedis supports public agencies, educational institutions, municipalities and other not-for-profit organizations within Pottawatomie County and the surrounding communities of Seminole, Meeker, Chandler, Prague and Little Axe.

Nominations for Madison and several others were submitted to Avedis Foundation’s Mission Advocacy and Effectiveness Committee, which recommended a final candidate among the top five nominees to the foundation’s board of directors.

“Jeff is a visionary and an entrepreneur who is constantly making the impossible possible,” read one of the nominations the foundation received for consideration.

Another nomination stated, “Jeff is very passionate about Shawnee, but also about the individuals living in Shawnee. He has initiated and leads multiple groups to encourage collaboration and mentoring to promote new leadership, innovative ways of thinking and incubator-style workgroups to encourage entrepreneurship. Jeff and his wife Kathy are always instrumental in volunteering and participating in local nonprofit activities and fundraisers.”

The award also included a $5,000 discretionary grant from Avedis to a local nonprofit designated by Madison. He selected Mission Shawnee, a nonprofit whose mission is to educate and equip individuals through mentoring relationships rooted in the love of Christ. Executive Director Ryan Brooks accepted the donation on behalf of Mission Shawnee.

About Madison

Madison was born and raised in Oklahoma. He is a 1985 graduate of Harrah High School and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from East Central University in 1989. In 1997, he earned a Master of Business Administration from Syracuse University. His service in the U.S. Army spanned 25 years from 1990-2015. Madison and his wife, Kathy (Martin), have four daughters — Megan Keenen, Jessica Lambiase, Stefanie Ward and Hannah Eye — and have lived in Shawnee since 2015.

In 2014, while still serving on active duty, Madison was selected to become the first owner/operator of Chick-Fil-A Shawnee, leading approximately 60 team members.

In addition to mentoring local and young professionals, Madison volunteers time and resources to OBU, Shawnee Forward, Community Market of Pottawatomie County and Mission Shawnee. Through his Chick-Fil-A franchise, Madison has donated meals and other giveaways to organizations and events, including South Central Industries’ “Night to Dream” prom, Community Renewal events and Legacy Parenting, among others.

