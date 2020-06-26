Accident kills Maud woman, injures another

The Shawnee News-Star

A Thursday night accident resulted in the death of one Maud woman and the injury of another.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 5:17 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 59, two miles east of Bowlegs in Seminole County.

Mitzi Pearce, 44 of Maud, was driving a 2005 Ford F250 westbound on State Highway 59, the report said, when Pearce's vehicle went left of center. It then struck an eastbound vehicle head-on, a 2012 Peterbilt driven by 40-year-old Travis Curry of Arlington, Texas.

Pearce was pinned in her vehicle and declared dead at the scene, while Curry was transported via Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with multiple injuries.

Condition of both drives is still under investigation, and the report lists cause of collision as left of center. Seatbelts were equipped and in use in both vehicles, and airbags were equipped in both and deployed in the Ford driven by Pearce. Weather conditions on the two-lane asphalt road were listed as clear.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Austin Mass #383, of the Pittsburg County detachment of Troop D, assisted by Trooper Justin Pope #679, Seminole County Sheriff’s Department, Bowlegs Volunteer Fire Department and Seminole EMS.