Wanette man dies at Lake Tenkiller

The Shawnee News-Star

A Sea Doo accident at Lake Tenkiller Wednesday left one person dead and another injured.

According to a report from the OHP Northeast Region Communications Center, at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Desmond T. Bennett, 22 of Wanette, was driving a 2008 Sea Doo by Barnacle Bill's Marina at Lake Tenkiller in Cherokee County. The water craft was westbound on the lake and hit a tree after failing to negotiate a cove.

Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene by Cherokee Nation EMS.

Bennett's passenger, Kenneth Allison, 26 of Vinita, was transported by First Flight to St. John's Hospital in Tulsa. Allison was admitted in stable condition with leg injuries.

The report listed condition of the driver as odor of alcohol, and cause of the incident was listed as operating at night without proper lighting. The weather was partly cloudy, and personal floatation devices were on board and in use by both Allison and Bennett.

The incident was investigated by Trooper Stan Roedenbeck # W-842 of the Marine Enforcement Division of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, assisted by Trooper Herbert Perry # W-349 of the Marine Enforcement Division of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cookson and Keys Fire Departments, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee Nation EMS and First Flight.