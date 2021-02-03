Macomb woman dies from crash injuries; Arizona man faces charges

A Macomb woman seriously injured Jan. 19 when the vehicle she was riding in along Interstate 40 near Shawnee was struck by a reported drunk driver from Arizona has died from her injuries, The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Hellen I. Pollock, 89, Macomb, died Feb. 2 at OU Medical Center, according to an updated delayed fatality accident reported released by the patrol Tuesday night.

She was one of two Macomb residents injured when the vehicle they were traveling in was struck along I-40, with DUI listed as the cause of that crash. The Arizona driver, identified on the report and court records as Raymond George Jr., 27, was arrested after the crash and formally charged in this case on Monday, Feb. 1.

The accident occurred about 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 on eastbound I-40 near the U.S. 177 exit in Pottawatomie County.

A 2018 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kelley R. Pollock, 84, Macomb, was eastbound, the patrol said, when the vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Impala being driven by George, of Red Valley, Arizona.

The impact of the collision caused Pollock's Malibu to depart the roadway to the right and roll one-half time, with the vehicle landing on its top, the OHP reported.

Kelley Pollock was transported by REACT EMS ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in good condition with internal trunk injuries, according to the report.

His passenger, Hellen I. Pollock, also went to by REACT ambulance to OU Medical Center, where she was admitted in good condition with internal trunk and leg injuries. OHP's updated report shows she died Feb. 2.

The patrol's report, which lists George's condition as ability impaired, lists cause of the collision as a DUI. George was not injured.

According to jail records, George was arrested and booked into the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on numerous complaints after the crash.

Pottawatomie County District Court records show formal charges were officially filed on Monday, before Hellen Pollock died. The district attorney will have to decide whether or not to amend those charges, but George was charged with felonies of Driving Under the Influence with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 or more and causing great bodily injury, as well as transporting open container of intoxicating beverage. He was also charged with misdemeanors of reckless driving and speeding in excess of posted limit. George remains jailed in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center; his next court date hasn't yet been scheduled.

The OHP reports this crash was investigated by Trooper Shayne Ballard of the Traffic Homicide Unit, and he was assisted by Lt. Kevin Robison of the Legislative Security, Trooper Broden Carls of the Pottowatomie/Lincoln County detachment of Troop A, and Trooper Matthew Conway of the Traffic Homicide Unit, with assistance from REACT EMS and ODOT.

Seatbelts were equipped and in use by Kelley and Hellen Pollock, the OHP said, but it remains under investigation whether George was using a seat belt.

Watch for updates.