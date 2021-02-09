OHP: Head-on collision claims life of McLoud man

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a McLoud man died Monday evening when his vehicle collided head-on with an SUV on SH 102 in Lincoln County. Freezing rain was reported at the time of the crash and the trooper noted the road also was ice-covered.

That fatality collision occurred about 6:17 p.m. on SH 102, just north of County Road 1070, which is about two miles north of McLoud.

The patrol reports Lary England, 72, McLoud, died at the scene of that crash from a head injury.

Trooper Eric Smith's report shows England was driving a 2017 Nissan Versa northbound on SH 102 when his vehicle crossed the center line.

The report shows England's Nissan struck head-on a 2020 Hyundai Tuscon being driven by Ronald L. Peterson, 64, of Harrah.

Peterson went by REACT EMS ambulance to SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital Hospital - Shawnee, where he was admitted in good condition with trunk internal and leg injuries, the patrol said.

Cause of collision was listed as left of center and England's condition at the time of the accident is listed as unknown on the trooper's report.

According to the report, seat belts were not in use by England, but were in use by Peterson.

The crash was investigated by Trooper Eric Smith of the Lincoln County Detachment of Troop A and he was assisted by Trooper Barrett Karlin of Troop A.