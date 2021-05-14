Shawnee police investigate fatality accident

News-Star staff reports

Shawnee police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Thursday evening along SH 18.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivan Lozano-Stafford said Shawnee police responded to the scene on SH 18, about one-fourth mile south of Garrett's Lake Road about 7:19 p.m.

She said a red Ford F-150 truck was traveling southbound and departed the roadway on the west side into the creek.

Lozano-Stafford said the driver, identified as George Shafer, 50, was transported to SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital Shawnee, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The accident is still under investigation and no other information has been released by police.