Business brief: Shawnee coffee shop named in trademark lawsuit

Shawnee News-Star

The Gathering Place Coffee Co. in downtown Shawnee has been named in a trademark infringement lawsuit.

Tulsa's Gathering Place LLC, owners and operators of Gathering Place Park in Tulsa, has filed the suit in federal court against Bayly Coffee, LLC, owners of the Shawnee coffee business at 415 E. Main.

The suit alleges that use of The Gathering Place name by the coffee shop is confusing to the consuming public.

Watch for a full story online at www.news-star.com and more in Thursday's print edition.