Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigates three-vehicle fatal crash near Maud

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a three-vehicle crash near Maud Monday that injured several people and resulted in the death of an Earlsboro woman.

The OHP report, which was released Wednesday afternoon, reports the accident occurred about 4:55 p.m. Monday on SH-9A, about one-fourth mile south of Mars Hill Road, which is about two miles northwest of Maud in Pottawatomie County.

Troopers said what happened remains under investigation, but three vehicles were involved in the crash, including a 1998 Lincoln Town Car being driven by James Lewis, 30, Shawnee. Lewis was transported from the scene by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was treated for external trunk injuries and released, the patrol reported. His passenger, Rebekah Clayburn, 35, Shawnee, was not injured, the patrol said.

Also involved in the collision was a 1999 Honda Civic driven by Rebecca McBroom, 62, of Earlsboro. The OHP reports McBroom was transported by REACT EMS ambulance to OU Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead by medical staff from head, arm, leg, internal and external trunk injuries. McBroom's passenger, Melvin Hardin, 65, Maud, was not injured, according to the trooper's report.

A third vehicle, a 2013 Dodge Journey, was driven by Danielle Hollingshead, 28, of Maud, the OHP noted. She was not injured and had three passengers, including two children. Troopers said passenger Clayton Carter, 27, Maud, was not injured; a 5-year old boy and a 4-month-old male infant, both of Maud, were taken by private vehicle to SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee, where both were treated for minor injuries and then released.

What happened to cause the accident and conditions of all three drivers at the time of the accident are all listed as being under investigation by the patrol.

The crash scene was investigated by Trooper Conway #337 and Trooper Ballard #249 of the Traffic Homicide Unit, with assistance by Trooper Karlin #422, Trooper Fryrear #386 and Trooper Davis #272 of the Pottawatomie County detachment of Troop A, as well as the Maud Fire Department, REACT EMS and Air Evac.