Kickapoo turnpike pursuit ends with crash

A pursuit involving a van being driven by a woman from Chandler on the Kickapoo Turnpike ended in a crash Wednesday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

The crash occurred about 8:23 p.m. on the northbound Kickapoo Turnpike at S.E. 44th Street in Oklahoma City.

A 2008 Chevy Express, driven by Rosetta Chavez, 32, of Chandler, was northbound on the Kickapoo Turnpike while Trooper Conner Fryrear, 25, was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger patrol vehicle in pursuit.

According to the accident report, the trooper successfully performed at TVI — Tactical Vehicle Intervention. The van departed the roadway to the left and struck the cable barrier and rolled two and one-half times, the report shows.

Chavez was transported to OU Medical Center, where she was treated for unspecified injuries, then released.

Her two passengers were also injured, according to the patrol. Jessica Rodriguez, 22, of Oklahoma City, was transported to OU Medical Center, where she was treated for unspecified injuries and released.

Passenger Nicole Vreeland, 39, of Shawnee, also was transported to OU Medical Center, where she was listed in fair condition, according to the report.

The condition of the van's driver was listed as apparently normal, with the TVI listed as the cause of the accident. The report shows Chavez and Vreeland were not wearing seat belts.

The crash was investigated by Lt. Tom Pogue of Troop A and he was assisted by Trooper Preston Davis, Trooper Caleb Scott, Trooper Destiny Terry, Trooper Christian Torres, as well as Midwest City EMS, EMSA, and the Oklahoma City Fire Department.