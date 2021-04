SSC

Seminole State College held a small, private ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for the new Virtual Learning Lounge on campus. Located in Room 100 of the David L. Boren Library, near the campus Food Pantry and the SSC Help Center, the old classroom has been repurposed to provide space for students to study and connect for online instruction. It will be open daily, including weekends, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.