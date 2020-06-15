SSM Health offering COVID-19 testing to community members

The Shawnee News-Star

SSM Health Medical Group is welcoming new and existing patients to take advantage of drive-up COVID-19 testing available at convenient locations throughout the Oklahoma City metro area and in other locations throughout the state. Nasal swab testing and blood antibody testing are available with an appointment.

Nasal swab tests help identify active cases of COVID-19, whether or not patients are exhibiting symptoms. A swab is inserted briefly to the back of the nose and throat to sample for the virus in that area. It is considered a safe and effective way to learn if a person is currently infected and may spread the virus to others, so they may limit their activity and help prevent further spread in the community, or seek different treatment if symptoms are being caused by something other than COVID-19.

A blood antibody test helps identify if an individual has had COVID-19 or has been exposed to the infection in the past. While experts do not know at this time how much immunity this confers to a person, or how long potential immunity will last, this information can help answer those questions in the future.

Testing is widely covered by health insurance carriers, and patients are encouraged to verify their personal coverage prior to testing. Although a referral is not required, testing is offered by appointment only.

SSM Health Medical Group drive-up testing sites are located in Oklahoma City, Midwest City, Mustang, Pauls Valley, Purcell and Shawnee. SSM Health Medical Group is also available to provide testing services for businesses and other organizations throughout Oklahoma.

For more information or to make an appointment at any testing location, call 405-218-2583.