Shawnee football team selling masks to community

The Shawnee High School football team is selling Shawnee Wolves masks to the community for people's safety and to help raise money for the football program.

According to SHS Head Football Coach Jason Sexton, members of the community have been supportive and eager to purchase the masks.

"We just had to order 200 additional mask and neck gaiters," Sexton said.

Sexton said thousands of masks have been purchased from community members.

In addition, Sexton said the masks are $10 and the idea to create the masks came from Chris Crawford.

For more information regarding the masks Sexton said people can email him at jassexton@shawnee.k12.ok.us.