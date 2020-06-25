Shawnee assistant coach tests positive for COVID-19

A Shawnee Public School Assistant Coach has tested positive for COVID-19 and the district has alerted students and the community and has insured the necessary safety measures have been put in place.

In a statement released Thursday, Superintendent Dr. April Grace said the coach was last on campus June 18 and interacted with three student athletes outside on the tennis courts.

"All were adhering to social distance guidelines. We have contacted the families of these student athletes to make them aware and have asked them to follow recommended health guidelines," Grace said.

In her statement, Grace said the district is also researching any other interactions the coach and student athletes may have had with people in the community.

Grace also encouraged people to follow several safety guidelines to prevent families from getting sick.

These safety measures include staying home form places if one is sick, insuring parents and children are covering their coughs and sneezes and continuing to practice social distancing.

Grace said for more information regarding COVID-19 people can visit the CDC website at cdc.gov and continue to check the SPS website.