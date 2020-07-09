Tecumseh’s annual Frontier Days event canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The 2020 Frontier Days event, hosted by Tecumseh Together, has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to Tecumseh Together Secretary Beth Lyle, while the event has been canceled, the organization was still able to award its $500 Tecumseh Together scholarship to Tecumseh High School senior Bethany Randall.

Lyle said she would like to thank Gloria Trotter and Sharla Dyer for serving on the scholarship committee this year.

Lyke also said Tecumseh Together plans to hold the event in 2021 and appreciates the understanding of the community.

“We look forward to being able to hold Frontier Days again next year and thank you all for your support,” Lyle said.