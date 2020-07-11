Shawnee artist seeking art submissions for exhibit

Shawnee artist LeAnne Henry-Wright is seeking art submissions for an art exhibition entitled “I Miss Your Face.”

Henry-Wright said the exhibition will be held at her gallery located at 14B W. Main Street in Downtown Shawnee.

“I think our entire community misses each other in a monumental way,” Henry-Wright said. “So let’s put our faces on the wall, open the doors to the gallery for controlled special distancing entry and pay each other a safe visit.”

Henry-Wright said she’s seeking pictures of faces in all different kinds of mediums and artists can submit up to three pieces.

The artist said if two-dimensional works of art are selected then artists need to frame then.

In addition, Henry-Wright said pieces will be selected by a jury and there will be a people’s choice prize and awards given by the jury.

“I’ll have the gallery open for a few set days and times, limited entry at a time, (you) must wear a mask to enter (and you) must practice six (feet) social distancing as you pass through the gallery to view the show,” Henry-Wright said.

The deadline for submissions is July 24 and those accepted will be notified through email by July 27.

Henry-Wright said the exhibit will be open to the public to see in a controlled limited viewing during the first week of August.

The artist said specific viewing days and times will be announced and all submissions are not guaranteed to be portrayed.

All submissions can be sent to lhwgallerysubmit@gmail.com.