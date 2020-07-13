Pott. County commissioners approve $1.2 million bid for Wolverine Road project

Pottawatomie County commissioners approved a bid of $1,234,567.8 for the reconstruction of Wolverine Road in District 1 during their regular meeting Monday July 13.

In the meeting, District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis said the contract is between her district and Haskell Lemon Construction Company.

Dennis said the reconstruction would be from Highway US 177 to Kickapoo.

According to District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas, construction on the road begins within the next 60 days.

Thomas said Dennis has been planning and saving funds for this project for the last few years.

Check back for updates.