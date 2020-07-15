McLoud to offer in-person instruction, virtual learning to students

Students of McLoud Public Schools will return to classes Tuesday, Aug. 4 and will have either the option to return to in-person instruction or continue distance learning.

According to Superintendent Steve Stanley, the district is planning for most students to return to school in the fall or continue their education virtually.

Stanley said the district spent several weeks developing policies and procedures for students attending school in person.

“The health and safety of our students and staff is a top priority. These guidelines have been established using recommendations from (Oklahoma State Department of Education), CDC and McLoud Public Schools policies and procedures,” Stanley said.

Several policies and safety measures regarding social distancing will be in effect beginning in the fall Stanley said.

The administrator said the district released details of its back to school plan Tuesday, July 14 which included rules that require students in fourth grade and above to wear appropriate masks in school, require all staff to wear masks and other such social distancing measures.

The remaining policies and procedures are as follows:

Individuals entering any MPS facilities for any reason during this time will have their temperature taken. If their temperature is 100.0 or above they will not be allowed into the facility. Students with a temperature over 100.0 will be placed in a designated area for pick-up within one hour of parent/guardian notification.

Anyone entering the facilities will be asked a series of questions that will be reflective of any symptoms of COVID-19.

Staff members will sign-in each time they enter the building and will notify the administration if their temperature is over 100.0. Staff members with a temperature of 100.0 or higher will not be allowed to remain in the building. Staff will be asked to remain at home until they are fever-free for three days. If other symptoms are present they should remain at home for 10 days after the symptoms began. The staff member may return sooner if they present a current negative COVID-19 test or if they present a medical diagnosis with something other than COVID-19.

If a student presents with a fever at any time, the student will be asked to remain at home until they are fever-free for three days. If other symptoms are present the student should remain at home for 10 days after the symptoms began. The student may return sooner if they present a current negative COVID-19 test or if they present a medical diagnosis with something other than COVID-19. Distance learning services will be provided for each day the student is not at school. Students will not be counted absent if they meet attendance requirements for distance learning.

If the district receives confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test during the school day, the building in which that student or staff member attended will be closed for 24 hours at the conclusion of the school day.

If the district receives confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test of a student or staff member after the conclusion of the school day, the building (secondary) will be closed the following day for elementary the classroom will be closed.

Siblings or members residing in the same household of a confirmed case must quarantine for 14 days. During this time they will receive instruction via distance learning.

Students or staff members who have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should self-quarantine for 14 days. During this time, distance learning is available to students.

The school nurse’s priority will be attending to students who may present with symptoms of COVID-19.

A limit of two individuals per student will be allowed in the facility to drop-off students.

Two adults per student will be allowed to accompany the student at enrollment.

Good hygiene will be practiced and promoted throughout the district. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout facilities.

Restrooms will be frequently disinfected throughout the day.

Facilities will be misted with a microbial as recommended.

Parents/Guardians are encouraged to get the McLoud Proud App on their phones. Updated information and school closures can be quickly found on this platform.

ECC, Elementary, and Intermediate students will sit with their class during lunch.

Lunch tables will be arranged in an effort to limit contact.

Salad bars will not be available at this time. Premade salads will be available in limited quantities at the secondary level.

Support staff will wear proper personal protective equipment, as outlined in their job description.

The district is recommending that parents/guardians transport students to school at this time. If students ride the bus there is an associated inherent risk. If a student or bus driver tests positive, that bus route will be suspended for 24 hours. The bus will be sanitized prior to reopening the route.

Students riding a school bus must wear a mask/face covering at all times. Students who remove the mask/face covering will be disciplined. First offense is a warning, second offense is four-day suspension from the bus, third offense is a suspension for the remainder of the nine-weeks and the fourth offense is a suspension for the remainder of the semester.

Windows will remain open on school buses during transport per CDC guidelines. Windows will be closed for inclement weather.

An additional COVID-19 sanitizing fee will be charged for non-school usage of school facilities. $25- daily fee and $500-seasonal fee.

Stanley said changes could be made to this plan as new information regarding COVID-19 changes daily, but the community will be informed on any of these changes.