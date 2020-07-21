NRC announces social distance policies for in-person instruction

As the students and educators of North Rock Creek Public Schools in Shawnee prepare to return to school Aug. 8, the district announced its policies and procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Superintendent Dr. Blake Moody, students will have the option of returning to school for in-person instruction or to continue distance learning from home.

Moody said the district developed several policies and safety measures regarding social distancing to protect those students and staff members who will physically return to school.

“Over the past few months with information changing daily and consideration from our stakeholders, guidelines have been thoughtfully developed that are layered and adaptable while being mindful of developmentally appropriate practices for our students,” Moody said.

The administrator said these guidelines can change as time goes on and summer comes to a close.

While all students have the option of virtual learning, Moody said the district understands not all students will make that choice and they want to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“The information presented in the public summary is shared so that all of our community can start with a shared understanding of our responsibility in keeping our students and staff safe from COVID-19,” Moody said.

The policies developed include daily temperature checks for both students and staff, self symptom screenings for staff and students, provided facemasks, a new dress code policy requiring students in fifth grade and above to wear facemasks, encouraging lower grades to wear masks, remaining six feet apart when possible, hand wash hygiene and disinfection of surfaces.

“We understand that we cannot eliminate the virus, but with wise choices, we can mitigate it,” Moody said.

For more information regarding NRC’s polices and procedures visit https://www.nrcps.org/vnews/display.v/ART/5f1074df473e5