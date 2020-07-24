Earlsboro students return to school Aug. 14, three enrollment options available

The students of Earlsboro Public Schools will return for the 2020-2021 school year August 14, but the district is offering different options as to how students will learn this Fall.

According to Superintendent Mark Maloy, students have three different choices they can make regarding what type of instruction they’ll receive this year.

“Number one is...on site learning. Then we have option two will be blended learning...and option three will be our virtual and that is totally online,” Maloy said.

The administrator explained blended learning will be a combination of on-site and online learning should students need to stay home due to COVID-19 or other reasons.

In addition to an education plan, Maloy said EPS has also developed safety policies and procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“All students will be required to wear masks on the bus. Right we’re looking at fifth grade and above students wearing masks at all times,” Maloy said. “Elementary (students) would be wearing (masks) at breaks...that might change.”

Along with policies regarding masks, Maloy said there will be daily temperature screenings, there will be physical distancing in classrooms and each school site will be disinfected daily.

The administrator said he’s hoping for the best as students and staff return, but in these uncertain times it’s hard to be 100 percent prepared.

“What my plan is today might not be the same plan as tomorrow,” Maloy said. “I think we’ve got great community support.”

Maloy said more details regarding the district’s return to school will be released to the community next week.

Check back for updates.