Prague students to return to traditional school Aug. 12

Prague Public Schools is among many districts in Pottawatomie County returning to traditional school in August.

According to the district’s plan on the PPS website, students will begin the fall semester August 12 and while students will return to in-person instruction, the district will have contingency plans prepared.

“As we begin preparation for the 2020-2021 school year, we must prepare for several scenarios in regard to learning and attendance of school,” the plan stated.

The plan stated it is the goal of PPS to provide health and safety measures for all students and staff, reduce the learning gap, address social and mental health needs of all students and staff and provide students all equal opportunities to learn.

The district’s plan includes various items including the return of all classes and activities at regular times, in-person instruction with a traditional school day, health and safety measures in place at school sites, student access to a device and technology and learning management instructions which will be given in classrooms.

According to the district’s plan, high school students will be allowed to take home their devices as long as they have the proper paperwork.

In addition to the plan for learning, the PPS return to school plan includes the safety policies the district created to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The safety policies include temperature checks with children being sent home if they’re temperature is over 100, the option of wearing masks, social distancing in classes and common areas, the closure of water fountains, daily cleaning and deep cleaning once a week, screening of visitors, hand sanitizers on school buses and the requirement of bus drivers wearing masks.

Should the district need to close schools or there are positive cases in the district, according to the plan, PPS will implement blended learning.

“We will do our best to limit the amount of closures while still keeping the safety of our students and community as our first priority,” the plan said. “If at all possible, only certain sites will be closed if necessary.”

The district said if students have to quarantine or miss school due to COVID-19 PPS will offer a combination of face-to-face and virtual learning.

For more information visit https://www.prague.k12.ok.us/ and click on Plan For Reopening School.