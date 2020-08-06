Pleasant Grove to return to school Aug. 31, will provide three learning options

The students and teachers of Pleasant Grove Public Schools will return to school Aug. 31 and will have three options to choose from regarding their learning preferences.

According to Superintendent Scott Roper, parents will have three education pathways to choose including traditional site-based instruction, virtual instruction and fifth through eighth grade virtual instruction with athletics.

“All students will receive a technological device for use in the classroom and at home. With the use of our CARES Act funds, we have purchased 150 Chromebooks for our fourth through eighth grade students,” Roper said.

The administrator said the district was chosen to receive 150 hotspot devices from the Oklahoma State Department Education to provide internet connectivity for students.

Roper said Pleasant Grove will also implement various policies regarding social distancing and masks to protect students and educators from spreading and contracting COVID-19.

“All students and staff will be provided face masks and face coverings for use at all times. This requirement follows CDC and the Oklahoma Department of Health’s guidelines for the safety and security of our children, teachers and school personnel,” Roper said.

Roper said social distancing will be implemented to the best of the district’s abilities.

As time goes on, Roper said the district will continue to remain up to date on the pandemic and make the necessary changes to its plan.

The administrator said he hopes things will go back to normal as the school year progresses and he’s looking forward to seeing students either virtually or in-person.

“For the future we hope that the current situation will resolve and we can return to traditional in-school instruction,” Roper said.

For more information visit https://www.pleasantgroveschools.com/.