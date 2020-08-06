Tecumseh changes first day of school to Aug. 20

Tecumseh Public Schools Superintendent Tom Wilsie informed parents and students in a letter sent home Monday, Aug. 3 that the district is moving the first day of school from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20.

According to Wilsie, the date was changed so that teachers would have enough time to properly train on the district’s new learning management system called Canvas.

Wilsie said the district spent the summer working on its virtual learning plan and along with the new system purchased 1,150 additional Chromebooks and iPads for students to utilize.

“We are still receiving these devices and will need time to both process each unit and then check them out to our students,” Wilsie said.

The administrator said the date change will allow the district to accomplish both of these projects.

For more information and to view the 2020-2021 district visit www.tecumseh.k12.ok.us.