Tecumseh closes city due to COVID-19, expects to open Monday

Tecumseh closed its city hall and utility office Wednesday for deep cleaning and sanitation after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to City Manager Jimmy Stokes, after being cleaned and sanitized the offices are expected to reopen Monday, Aug. 10.

Stokes said city hall and utility business will continue as employees are working from home until the buildings reopen.

In addition, Stokes said the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 is quarantined and those who may have come in contact with the employee are being tested and will take the necessary precautions.

For more information and questions people can call the administration office or city hall at (405) 598-3911.