Shawnee teacher tests positive for COVID-19

A Shawnee Public Schools teacher tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday and is in quarantine until further notice.

According to SPS Public Information Officer Cherity Pennington, once the district became aware of the positive case, it informed all of those who may have come in contact with the teacher.

Pennington said the district has a policy regarding positive COVID-19 tests which states that any employee or student who is aapart of SPS who tests positive needs to notify administration or their employer immediately.

The administrator or employer, Pennington said, will then notify District Nurse Health Coordinator LaRita Haffey, who will work with the health department to determine the best course of action.

Pennington said the district will work with the health department and provide contact tracing for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.

