Tecumseh school sites release COVID-19 operational plan

Tecumseh Public Schools has released the COVID-19 operational plans the district has for each individual school site and the dates students can check out their Chromebooks for virtual learning.

According to Assistant Superintendent Robert Kinsey, the Tecumseh Board of Education approved the district’s operational plans and their decision to change the first day of school to Aug. 20.

“The board approved a change in the school calendar adding five days of professional development for teachers before school begins with students on Thursday, August 20,” Kinsey said.

Kinsey said after receiving approval from the education board, each school site in the district, including the Tecumseh Early Childhood Center, Barnard Elementary School, Cross Timbers Elementary School, Tecumseh Middle School and Tecumseh High School released their latest and most up to date operational plans for students returning to school.

“The board approved some updates to our district's Return to Learn Plan. The updates involved either changes to CDC guidelines that have been made since our previous board meeting,” Kinsey said.

According to the district website, the operational plan for the Tecumseh Early Childhood Center is made up of social distancing measures including students eating and playing with their class, staggered lunch and recess times, lunch location rotation, rotating special classes such as music and computers and parents transporting their children to and from school.

The website said Barnard Elementary School’s operational plan is similar to TECC and includes the same social distance measures.

Tecumseh’s website also said Cross Timbers Elementary School’s operational plan includes social distancing measures such as students eating breakfast and lunch with their classes, varying recess schedules, delayed large gatherings and staggered classes.

The Tecumseh Middle School Return to Learn Plan includes various social distancing measures such as wearing masks, health assessments, hand sanitizing stations, constant school site sanitization and other items.

According to the district website, Tecumseh High School also has an operational plan which includes social distancing measures similar to the other school sites.

The THS operational plan includes safety measures such as mask requirements, hand sanitizer stations, deep cleaning of buildings, seating charts in classes and on buses, health screenings and other such items.

For more information and details on each specific plan visit https://www.tecumseh.k12.ok.us/o/tecumseh-ps/browse/158285