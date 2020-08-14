Shawnee students return for first day of school

Students and teachers of Shawnee Public Schools returned to school Thursday, Aug. 13.

According to SPS Public Information Officer Cherity Pennington, many students returned for in-person instruction and were following the district’s guidelines of wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

“Everyone has seemed great so far. People are excited to be back in the building,” Pennington said Thursday morning.

In addition to students and teachers, Shawnee Police Department Cpl. Vivian Lozano said School Resource Officers and the Shawnee PD traffic divisions patrolled school zones and protected students as they made their way to and from school.

Lozano said officers had a speed trailer in various parts of the SPS district and will have it in other school districts in the Shawnee city limits, including Grove Public Schools and North Rock Creek Public Schools as they start school.

As everyone begins the school year, Lozano said Shawnee PD reminds people to watch for children, be mindful of flashing lights and pay attention to school zones.