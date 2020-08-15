SSC Educational Foundation Donates Face Coverings for Employees, Students

The Shawnee News-Star

The Seminole State College Educational Foundation recently donated more than $6,000 for the purchase of over 1,500 branded face coverings for employees and students at SSC. The face coverings are part of the College’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding student, employee and community health. SSC Educational Foundation President Lance Wortham (left) and SSC Student Government Association President Kelsey Edminsten (right) pose next to face coverings donated to the College. Face coverings are also available for purchase at the campus bookstore. The fall semester begins Aug. 17 at SSC.