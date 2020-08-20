McLoud High School closed for cleaning due to confirmed COVID-19 case

McLoud High School was closed Thursday for deep cleaning after the district was notified a student tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Superintendent Steve Stanley, the student will quarantine prior to returning to school and the high school will reopen and regular classes will resume on Monday, Aug. 24.

“We will thoroughly clean and sanitize all classrooms, bathrooms and facilities during closure,” Stanley said. “All students will be served via Distance Learning.”

Stanley said McLoud Public Schools will continue to monitor the pandemic closely and keep everyone as informed and up to date as possible.

“(MPS) wants to do our part to keep open lines of communication with the parents and community as we move through this together,” Stanley said.

The superintendent encourages parents to keep their children home if they’re experiencing COVID related symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough, loss of smell or taste and difficulty breathing.

“We are monitoring COVID cases throughout the district (and) community on a daily basis and will notify everyone immediately if we plan to move to district-wide Distance Learning,” Stanley said.

