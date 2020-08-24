Seminole class, two grade levels go to distance learning due to COVID-19 case

After discovering an employee at Seminole Public Schools tested positive for COVID-19 Friday afternoon, students from a class and two grade levels at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School and Northwood Upper Elementary School are now distance learning from home.

According to Superintendent Dr. Bob Graggs, the two grade levels, one at Wilson and one at Northwood, were required to stay home Monday and Tuesday.

“The grade (levels) at Northwood Elementary (and Wilson are) potential second-level exposure, and will require two days of distance learning (and) self-quarantine, with a decision pending for Tuesday afternoon which will decide their status beyond two days,” Graggs said.

In addition to the grade levels, Graggs said the class at Wilson is required to self-quarantine and distance learn for two weeks.

“The class at Wilson Elementary is a potential first-level exposure, and will require the students to distance learn (and) self-quarantine for 14 days,” Graggs said. “They will be able to return to In-Person learning on Sept. 8, barring any symptoms or additional contacts with positive cases.”

Graggs said despite some students having to distance learn, all other school sites were practicing social distancing and proper safety measures.

“The plus side of the issue is that as I visited building sites in the district and observed the first day back, we were socially distancing and limiting exposure, according to CDC and the Oklahoma Health Department recommended protocol,” Graggs said.

Graggs said all other grade levels and buildings will remain open and in-person instruction will continue as well as distance learning for students who chose that pathway for the year.

“Seminole Public Schools teachers, staff and administrators are to be commended for their professionalism in following the recommended protocol and safety precautions,” Graggs said.