Three Tecumseh school employees test positive for COVID-19

Three Tecumseh Public School employees tested positive for COVID-19 but all are self-quarantining and the district is taking the necessary precautions to keep students and other employees safe.

According to Superintendent Tom Wilsie, two of the three employees were from Tecumseh High School.

“District officials were notified that two (THS) employees, in unrelated circumstances, have been exposed to someone outside of school, who have tested positive,” Wilsie said.

The administrator said the employees have not been in school since their exposures and they are in quarantine for 14 days per CDC and Oklahoma State Department of Health guidelines.

In addition to the two high school employees, Wilsie said an employee from Tecumseh Early Childhood Center has also tested positive.

“All individuals, students and employees, who may have come into contact with this individual, will be contacted by the Pottawatomie County Health Department,” Wilsie said. “Any individual, student or employee, who is found to have been in close contact, will be required to quarantine for 14 days per CDC and Oklahoma State Department of Health guidelines.”

Wilsie said the district will continue to monitor the situation and provide information as it becomes available.

