Two Seminole elementary grade levels return to in-person instruction

After discovering an employee at Seminole Public Schools tested positive for COVID-19, the district sent a class and two grade levels home, but the students from Woodrow Wilson Elementary School and Northwood Upper Elementary School returned to in-person instruction Wednesday.

According to Superintendent Dr. Bob Gragg, in addition to the grade levels, a class at Wilson was sent home, but due to first level exposure they will continue distance learning until Sept. 8.

Gragg said along with the first employee who tested positive for COVID-19, two additional employees were level one and level two exposure risks based on contact tracing.

“Both of those employees have since then tested negative for COVID,” Gragg said. “Additionally, the employee who tested positive last week, has retested with a negative result. Health department officials suggested that the negative result is an indicator of moving toward recovery, and for this employee to continue following quarantine protocol.”

Gragg said all other grade levels and school sites will continue in-person learning and classes as originally planned.