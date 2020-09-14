Pott. County Treasurer’s office closed due to COVID-19 exposure

The Pottawatomie County Treasurer’s Office is closed until Monday, Sept. 28, due to COVID-19 exposure.

According to District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis, the county was notified about the exposure Monday and based on recommendations from the CDC and local health officials, the office will be closed to the public.

Dennis said daily action of the County Treasurer will still be performed during the closure and the office will be deep cleaned.

In addition, Dennis said all judges in the County Courthouse have been notified.

