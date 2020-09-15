Macomb school employee tests positive for COVID-19

Macomb Public Schools announced Friday that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Superintendent Matt Riggs, the staff member is part of the administration team and doing well.

“Upon learning of this positive test, we immediately contacted the Health Department and began working with them to identify any person(s) that would need to be quarantined,” Riggs said. “Through these efforts three staff members were identified, and will be under quarantine.”

Riggs said the quarantine will be for 14 days from each staff member’s last exposure to the positive test.

The superintendent said class will be in session Monday, Sept. 14.

“As we began this semester we felt it would not be “if” we had a positive case, but when,” Riggs said. “The measures we have taken were never intended to prevent us from having a positive case, but provide mitigation and allow us to continue to have school with minimal interruptions.”

Riggs said staff and students have been following COVID-19 safety protocols very well.

“I am very proud of how we have dealt with this situation as a community,” Riggs said.

For more information community members can email Riggs at mriggs@macomb.k12.ok.us or call him at (405)-598-3892.