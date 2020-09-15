Pott. County Courthouse closed until Sept. 28 due to COVID-19

Pottawatomie County Commissioners voted in an emergency meeting Tuesday to close the County Courthouse until Monday Sept. 28 due to COVID-19 exposure.

According to District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas, after being notified of four Courthouse employees who tested positive for COVID-19, the commissioners decided to shut down the facility.

The closure comes a day after Commissioners initially closed the County Treasurer's office due to COVID-19.

Thomas said Courthouse employees will be required to work remotely until the building reopens and if they can’t work remotely they will quarantine for the next 14 days.

The current jury term is postponed for now and judges will perform some court proceedings remotely Thomas said.

In addition, Thomas said there will be no county commission meeting Monday Sept. 21.

While the Courthouse is closed, Thomas said it will be deep cleaned and sanitized.

When employees return and the Courthouse reopens to the public, Thomas said people will be encouraged to practice social distancing and adhere to CDC and local health official guidelines.

