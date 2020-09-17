Shawnee, Carl Albert Varsity Football Game Canceled; Senior Night Postponed

The Shawnee News-Star

Administrators from Carl Albert High School and Shawnee High School have agreed to cancel their football game scheduled for Friday, September 18, 2020, due to one Carl Albert High School player testing positive for COVID-19.

The game scheduled to take place was a non-district game and will not be rescheduled this season.

The Shawnee High School Senior Night ceremony will once again be rescheduled. The new date will be announced at a later time.