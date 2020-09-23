Several Pott. County schools have reported COVID-19 cases

Since schools throughout Pottawatomie County began their fall semesters in August, various students and employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and districts continue to manage social distancing and other safety measures.

According to notifications from Tecumseh Public Schools Superintendent Tom Wilsie, as of Tuesday, Sept. 22, there have been about 13 positive COVID-19 cases since the school year began.

In each scenario, Wilsie notified the community and ensured any student or employee that tested positive was quarantined and followed CDC and local health official guidelines.

In his notifications, Wilsie said the district has been sure to notify those who may have come in contact or been exposed to people who tested positive for the virus.

In addition to Tecumseh, Shawnee Public Schools had at least one positive COVID-19 case and hasn't released any new information indicating additional cases.

Along with Shawnee, the McLoud Public Schools district has released around nine notifications via social media informing parents and the community about positive COVID-19 cases.

In each notification, Executive Director of Administrators Rhonda Hockenbury said the district followed CDC and local health official guidelines including contact tracing, quarantining those who tested positive and those exposed, maintaining social distancing and other safety measures.

According to the Bethel Public Schools’ COVID-19 update webpage, the district has had a total of five cases since the school year began.

In addition to Bethel, Dale Public Schools has released information regarding positive COVID-19 cases and so far has had one since the school year started.

All districts have explained in their notifications regarding COVID-19 through contact tracing, those at risk of exposure will be notified, but if a student or parent isn’t notified, then they are not considered to be at risk.

In addition, all districts have informed their communities that they will continue social distancing and other safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus to the best of their abilities.

Check back for updates.