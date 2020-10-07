Seminole closes Wilson Elementary School due to COVID-19

Seminole Public Schools made the decision to temporarily close Wilson Elementary School due to various positive COVID-19 cases.

According to SPS nurse and Chief COVID Officer Stephanie Killian, because Wilson Elementary School has become a bit of a hotspot for the pandemic, all students in the school will be moved to Distance Learning until after Fall Break.

Killian said the district wants to ensure the school is deep cleaned.

In addition, Killian said the administration was notified that a total of three students in the second grade, two second grade staff members and a third grade staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have multiple students and staff members out quarantining due to the positive cases and first level contacts,” she said. “We have also had multiple students out due to being diagnosed with the Flu.”

Killian said due to the numbers, the district wants to ensure the remaining staff members and students are healthy.

The nurse encourages parents and staff members to make sure they are monitoring any COVID-19 symptoms closely.

“If a family member or your child is tested please notify myself or the school so we can continue to monitor any possible positive students, staff and everyone affected,” Killian said.

For more information contact the Seminole County Health Department at (405) 382-4369 or dial 211.

“You may also contact the school nurse for any questions or concerns,” Killian said.