Friends of Shawnee Library postpone annual fall book sale

The annual Friends of Shawnee Library Fall Book Sale has been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to Tricia Houghton, President of the Board of Directors of Friends of Shawnee Library, while the organization wants to have the event because it provides funding to the library, Friends of Shawnee also wants attendees to feel safe.

“We are excited and hopeful to have it but in the near future,” Houghton said.

Friends of Shawnee Library is holding their next zoom meeting in January and will reevaluate the situation then Houghton said.

Check back for updates.