McLoud secondary campus closed due to COVID-19

Due to recent positive COVID-19 cases McLoud Public Schools won't conduct in-person instruction at the secondary campus.

According to Executive Director of Administrators Rhonda Hockenbury, grades seventh through twelfth will be required to continue their schooling through distance learning.

"The recent cases have caused numerous staff members grades (seven through) 12 to self-quarantine," Hockenbury said. "The closure is only for the junior high and high school at this time."

Hokenbury said the secondary campus hopes to return to traditional schooling on Monday. Nov. 2.

"As always our number one concern is the health and safety of our students and staff," Hockebury said. "We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will be working with local and state health officials to assist us in making informed decisions."

Check back for updates.