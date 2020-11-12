Shawnee school district grieves loss of board member Mark Betterton

The Shawnee Public Schools district morned the loss of Board of Education member and previous long-term teacher and coach Mark Betterton, who passed away Nov. 7 after a long battle with COVID-19.

A private family memorial service was available online Thursday, Nov. 12, at www.ibcshawnee.org.

Mark was an art teacher for the students of Shawnee Public Schools for 30 years, earning Teacher of the Year at Sequoyah Elementary in 2008-2009. During his tenure with Shawnee schools, Mark coached both track and football. He served as an assistant coach for the 2003 Wolves football state championship and played a key role in the 2005 track and field state championship. During his tenure as both head and assistant track coach at Shawnee, he coached 21 individuals to state titles in both running and field events. Mark also had the pleasure of serving as a track coach at the collegiate level as an assistant for Oklahoma Baptist University and head coach for St. Gregory’s.

Mark began serving as a member of the Shawnee Board of Education in February 2017. He will be remembered as a dedicated teacher, coach, and community member who loved serving the students of Shawnee.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital of Bethany (https://www.miracleshappenhere.org/ways-to-give/donate/) or the scholarship fund of Camp Eagle in Rocksprings, Texas (https://campeagle.org/donate/).

Mark's full obituary may be read at https://www.walkerfuneral.com/obituary/mark-betterton