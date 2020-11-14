McLoud schools to move to distance learning Nov. 16-19 due to COVID-19

Due to growing concerns of increasing COVID-19 cases McLoud Public Schools announced the district will move to distancing learning Monday, Nov. 16 to Thursday, Nov. 19.

According to Superintendent Steve Stanley, while positive cases in the district remain low, contact tracing currently impacts more than 30 staff members.

"It has become impossible to obtain substitutes and other individuals to cover classes," Stanley said. "All district facilities will be closed during that time and extra curricular activities will be cancelled or rescheduled with the exception for football playoffs which are not governed by McLoud."

Stanley said the district is hopeful with the additional week off because of Thanksgiving a major outbreak will be avoided and allow students and staff to return to in-person instruction for the rest of the semester.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, however, the health and safety of our staff and students is always at the forefront of our decisions," Stanley said.

Check back for updates.