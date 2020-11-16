Shawnee Public Schools to move to distance learning starting Nov. 18

Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases around the county and state, Shawnee Public Schools will move students attending in-person instruction classes to distance learning beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Superintendent Dr. April Grace said in a statement Friday, Nov. 13, that while cases within the district have been low, with the rise in number and the upcoming holidays, SPS wants to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"For these reasons, we will move students attending school face to face to distance learning beginning on Wednesday, November 18, and they will stay in distance learning through December 4," Grace said.

The administrator explained this will give families the opportunity to monitor their health before and after meeting during Thanksgiving and before returning to in-person instruction.

"We will resume our regular schedule on December 7, allowing students two weeks to finish the fall semester before heading into Winter Break," Grace said.

In her statement Grace reminded families that students will need to complete distance learning assignments ad continue their schooling at home during this time.

Grace also advises parents, students and staff to continue practicing the necessary safety measures to prevent them from contracting or spreading the coronavirus.

"It is extremely important that at all times that you wear face coverings in public, keep social distance as much as possible, monitor your and your family’s temperature, wash your hands frequently, sanitize routinely and stay home when you are not feeling well," Grace said.