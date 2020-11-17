Dale public schools move to distance learning

Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases around the county and state Dale Public Schools moved students attending in-person instruction classes to distance learning now through Friday, Nov. 20.

Superintendent Ky Wilkins said in a statement Friday, Nov. 13 while cases within the district have been low, contact tracing has reached several students and staff members.

"This is a concern for the safety and well being of our students and staff," Wilkins said. "Obtaining substitutes for staff members and the ability to cover classes within has become very difficult."

The administrator explained the district hopes with the addition of Thanksgiving break students and staff can return to in-person instruction after the holiday and for the remainder of the semester.

In his statement, Wilkins said extra curricular actives scheduled for the week of Nov. 16-20 will continue.

