Tecumseh public schools move to distance learning

Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases around the county and state Tecumseh Public Schools moved students attending in-person instruction classes to distance learning for the remainder of the week.

According to Superintendent Tom Wilsie, over the last five days there has been an increase in the number of students and staff who have been required to quarantine.

"Please know that this does not always indicate a huge increase in the number of positive cases within our school but is somewhat due to the required contact tracing that is driving up the larger numbers of quarantines," Wilsie said.

Due to this rise in quarantines, Wilsie said it has been difficult finding substitutes to cover classes.

"We will continue to monitor our number of cases and required quarantines as we look into the upcoming weeks following the Thanksgiving break," Wilsie said.

The administrator said the district hopes students can return to in-person instruction after the Thanksgiving break and complete the first semester in their chosen instruction method.

Wilsie said the district already has a virtual program known as Canvas in place for students to continue their schooling at home.

