Local stores prepare for Small Business Saturday Nov. 28

Many local businesses in Shawnee are preparing for Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28 and the differences that maybe brought on as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues.

According to Christina Hernandez, owner of Okie Dokie Mercantile, this year's Small Business Saturday marks the fourth anniversary of when she opened her store.

Hernandez said in honor of Small Businesses Saturday and her store's four-year anniversary, she will include a free Oklahoma shaped ornament and cookie cutter with anyone's purchase of $10 or more.

"I'm very happy. A lot has happened," Hernandez said. 'It's kind of exciting because we're still growing."

The business owner said due to the pandemic business has slowed but she hopes customers will still shop at her store on Saturday.

Hernandez also said there will be items on sale and people can call in their purchases and Okie Dokie will ship out their products.

In addition, Hernandez said on Cyber Monday Okie Dokie will feature a live video on their Facebook page of items on sale and the first five customers will also receive a free Oklahoma shaped ornament and cookie cutter with their purchase of $10 or more.

For more information people can visit the Okie Dokie Mercantile Facebook page.

Along with Okie Dokie, local shop Rogers Vintage Depot will celebrate Small Business Saturday.

According to owner Kimberly Rogers, Santa Clause and the Grinch will be at the Vintage Depot on Saturday and will be available for photos.

Rogers said the photos will be socially distant as Santa will be in his sleigh and people can take photos in front of his sleigh but not get too close.

In addition, Rogers said she will have some sales throughout the store and curbside pick-up and delivery are available for those who wish to purchase items over the phone.

Customers are required to wear masks in Vintage Depot and hand sanitizer is available.

In addition to Okie Dokie and Vintage Depot, local boutique Wystle is participating in Small Business Saturday.

According to owner Rachel Melot, there will be sales on various items including Taylor Candle products and Kickee merchandise.

Melot said all fall and Thanksgiving decor will also be on sale.

In addition, Wystle will announce the winners of the store's yearly window decoration display competition.

For more information people can visit https://shopwystle.com or call the store at (405) 275-5525.

