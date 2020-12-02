County approves funds for Shawnee Forward grant program

Pottawatomie County Commissioners on Monday gave approval to allocate $100,000 of the county’s CARES Act funds to Shawnee Forward's economic development grant program.

In their meeting, business owner and Chief Executive Officer of Shawnee Forward Rachel Melot presented the program to the commissioners.

According to Melot, Shawnee Forward's grant program will provide necessary funds to small businesses that have been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melot said the funds from this program will be used to apply certain grants to local small businesses completing the applications process and are approved.

"This is a way to show support to our small businesses in every town in our county," Melot said.

In the meeting, District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis said this program is an excellent way to help keep local businesses open.

"I think it's a great idea," Dennis said.

In her presentation, Melot was originally seeking $50,000 but the commissioners decided to provide an additional $50,000.

"I think this is another demonstration of what a great county we live in," Melot said.

For more information on the program visit shawneeforward.com or check the Shawnee Forward Facebook page.

Check back for more information about the program and updates.