McLoud students will return to in-person instruction

McLoud Public Schools announced the district will begin offering in-person instruction to students who chose that learning option starting Monday, Dec. 7.

According to Executive Director of Administrators Rhonda Hockenbury, the COVID-19 numbers among the McLoud staff have decreased to the point where the district feels students and staff can return to in-person instruction.

"Our ultimate goal is to keep the district operating traditionally with in-person services through the remainder of this semester," Hockenbury said.

In an effort to achieve this goal Hockenbury said the district is asking Pre-K through third graders to wear masks while at school.

"This is in addition to our mask mandate for fourth through twelfth grade students," Hockenbury said. "We hope this extra measure of precaution helps limit exposure to COVID-19 and other viruses thus allowing us to continue traditional instruction."

In addition, Hockenbury said all students participating in winter sports will be able to have two guests at home events.

"These guests will sign in at the entry gate. Masks will be required as will the regular admission fee," Hockenbury said. "Temperatures will be taken at the time of entry."

All of these precautions, Hokenbury said, are in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"Please continue regular hand washing, wearing a mask while in public places and social distancing," Hockenbury said. "As always, thank you for your continued support as we work together to navigate this situation."

